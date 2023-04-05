Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,027,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,865 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.06% of Janus International Group worth $28,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janus International Group Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

