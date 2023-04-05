JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

