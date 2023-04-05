Kate Gulliver Sells 6,581 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $86,358.48.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

