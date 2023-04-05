Kearns & Associates LLC Invests $391,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.