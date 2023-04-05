Kearns & Associates LLC Invests $391,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

