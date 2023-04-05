Keith Rabois Sells 17,286 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $48.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

