Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Buys $217,910.00 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,142,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,817,713.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kinetik by 13,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

