Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 173 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $178.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.