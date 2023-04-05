Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.98.

MSFT opened at $287.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $314.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

