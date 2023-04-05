Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski Sells 2,000 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KEX stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kirby by 51.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after buying an additional 358,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

