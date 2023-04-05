KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $7,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

See Also

