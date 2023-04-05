Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.94. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 927,295 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,698.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 2,606,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading

