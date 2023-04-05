Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

