Level Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

