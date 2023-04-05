Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $209.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.90. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

