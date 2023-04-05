Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E Price Performance

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Shares of PCG opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

