Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,679. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

