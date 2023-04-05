Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

