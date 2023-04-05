Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

