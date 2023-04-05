Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.