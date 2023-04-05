Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

