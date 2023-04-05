Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

MAT stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

