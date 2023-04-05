Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.13. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

