Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

