Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

