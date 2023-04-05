Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of STT opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

