Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

