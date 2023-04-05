Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

