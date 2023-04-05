Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,625,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,278,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

