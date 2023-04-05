Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

