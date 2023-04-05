Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 780.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Insider Activity

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG opened at $137.46 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

