Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

AZPN stock opened at $229.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.51.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

