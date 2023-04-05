Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,486,000 after buying an additional 574,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after buying an additional 254,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

