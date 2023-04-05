Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.68 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

