Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,628 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,882 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

