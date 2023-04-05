Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

