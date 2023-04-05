Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

