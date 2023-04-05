Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.