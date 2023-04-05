Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125,087 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $326.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.79 and a 200-day moving average of $245.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $446.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

