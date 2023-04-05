Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Trading Down 1.6 %

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.