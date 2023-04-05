Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ATI by 1,116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ATI stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. ATI’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

