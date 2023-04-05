Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

NYSE:DLR opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

