Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $203.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.09. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.