Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

