Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in onsemi by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 3,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

