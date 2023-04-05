Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

