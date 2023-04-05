Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ingredion by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Ingredion by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

