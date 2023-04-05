Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.77 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

