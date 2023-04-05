Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Landstar System by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Landstar System by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Landstar System by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $173.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.36.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

