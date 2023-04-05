Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $72.32.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

