Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 185,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $144.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

